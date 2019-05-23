Calyx faces three rivals in Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock

Exciting young sprinter Calyx will face just three rivals in the Armstrong Aggregates Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock.

The unbeaten colt has frightened off a lot of Saturday's opposition, after returning from a lengthy absence to win with ease at Ascot three weeks ago.

That performance catapulted the John Gosden-trained three-year-old to short-priced favouritism for the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot - where he won the Coventry Stakes on the second of only two starts as a juvenile.

On ratings, Calyx should be tested by Hello Youmzain - who won a Group Two at Maisons-Laffitte in October.

The Kodiac colt was fourth in the Greenham Stakes on his seasonal debut over seven furlongs, and drops back to six this weekend.

True Mason, trained by Karl Burke, can boast smart juvenile form - having finished third in the Group One Prix Morny.

The four runners are completed by Ed Walker's Royal Intervention, winner of the Listed Empress Stakes at Newmarket last summer.

All hold entries in the Commonwealth Cup.