Aloe Vera lands Height Of Fashion Stakes at Goodwood

Trainer Ralph Beckett

Coming straight from a maiden success at Chepstow just three weeks ago, the Ralph Beckett-trained three-year-old took the step up to Listed company in her stride as she pulled clear of the opposition in the final half-furlong.

Harry Bentley had the daughter of Invincible Spirit tucked away towards the rear, with Shambolic making the running in the 10-furlong affair after being bustled along by Frankie Dettori to get to the lead before the first furlong.

Shambolic kept on well when the challengers came thick and fast in the straight - but could not compete with Aloe Vera (11-4), who had plenty in the tank.

She went on to win by three lengths, with Shambolic holding Love So Deep by a neck for the runner-up spot.

Beckett explained why Aloe Vera had not raced as a two-year-old.

He said: "She was just a bit green and awkward last year and we couldn't really train her. She was too backward. It was one step forward and one step back all year.

"We never got her on the gallops, so she doesn't know very much. She will have learnt a lot today and this race fitted well from Chepstow.

"We felt she worked well in between and was thriving."

He added: "I'll have a chat with Kirsten Rausing (owner-breeder) and work out what to do next.

"She will get further, but it looks like she doesn't need to at the minute."