Aidan O'Brien runs four in Irish 1000 Guineas

Trainer Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O'Brien has four runners as he bids for a record eighth victory in the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Hermosa, winner of the Qipco 1000 Guineas at Newmarket, heads his team on Sunday as the Ballydoyle handler attempts to overtake Hubert Hartigan - who won the fillies' Classic seven times between 1928 and 1954.

Hermosa will try to become only the fourth filly to complete the English and Irish 1000 Guineas double after Attraction, Finsceal Beo and Winter. The latter, in 2017, is the only one to do so from the O'Brien stable.

His other contenders in a field of 10 are Coral Beach, Fairyland and Just Wonderful - after his Fleeting was the only withdrawal at the 48-hour final declaration stage.

Joseph O'Brien relies on Iridessa, who was eighth to Hermosa at Newmarket - while Richard O'Brien's Dean Street Doll and Paddy Twomey's Foxtrot Liv complete the Irish contingent.

Leading the English challenge is Roger Varian's Nell Gwyn scorer Qabala, who stayed on strongly to take third place behind Hermosa in the Newmarket Classic.

East, who filled third spot in the French 1000 Guineas, represents Kevin Ryan's North Yorkshire stable.

Michael Bell's Pretty Pollyanna, winner of the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes and the Prix Morny, makes up the the 10 on her seasonal debut.

The O'Brien-trained Magical tops five runners for the other Group One on the card, the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

The daughter of Galileo enjoyed a fine end to the last campaign, winning the Qipco British Champions Fillies And Mares Stakes at Ascot and giving Enable a run for her money in the Breeders Cup Turf at Santa Anita.

She has made an excellent start to 2019 too, with victories in the Alleged Stakes at Naas and the Mooresbridge at the Curragh.

Her stablemate Flag Of Honour was second in both races and he is O'Brien's other runner in the extended 10-furlong heat.

The other candidates are Ger Lyons' Mustajeer, the Jim Bolger-trained Verbal Dexterity and Fozzy Stack's Zihba.