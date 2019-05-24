William Haggas close to finalising Investec Oaks team

Maqsad (left) - confirmed runner in the Investec Oaks

William Haggas has confirmed Maqsad as a definite runner in the Investec Oaks next week, with Frankellina's participation to be dictated by a piece of work this weekend.

Maqsad was was a maiden at the start of this season, breaking her duck at the third attempt at the Craven beating, beating a subsequent Listed runner up in Twist 'N'Shake.

She then went to the Pretty Polly and looked to have improved markedly when running out a five-length winner from Shambolic, second in the Height Of Fashion Stakes this week.

As for Frankellina, she won on her debut last season and defied a slow start to finish a narrow second in the Musidora Stakes at York.

"I'm definitely running Maqsad and we're going to work Frankellina over the weekend," said Haggas on Friday.

"I scoped them both this morning and they were fine, so they'll both be confirmed (on Saturday) and then we'll take it from there with the pair of them."