Mehdaayih added to field for Investec Oaks at Epsom

Mehdaayih - supplemented for the Investec Oaks

Ante-post favourite Mehdaayih has been supplemented for the Investec Oaks at Epsom on Friday.

An impressive victory in the Cheshire Oaks put the John Gosden-trained filly bang in the picture for Classic glory and elevated her to the top of the betting.

Gosden has a second leading contender in Anapurna, who booked her place with a six-length romp in the Lingfield Oaks Trial.

Aidan O'Brien has won this race seven times in 20 years and will again have a formidable team, being responsible for five of the 16 possibles following the confirmation stage.

The Ballydoyle trainer's squad is headed by Pink Dogwood, who made a winning reappearance in a Listed contest at Naas last month.

O'Brien has also left in Delphinia, Fleeting, Peach Tree and Hermosa, although the latter is set to run in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on Sunday after winning the Newmarket equivalent.

Joseph O'Brien's Iridessa has also stood her ground despite being in the Irish 1,000.

The other Irish-trained entry is Dermot Weld's Tarnawa, winner of the Group Three Blue Wind Stakes at Naas.

Completing the list are Blue Gardenia, Frankellina, Lavender's Blue, Manuela De Vega, Maqsad, Sh Boom and Tauteke.