Kew Gardens tops Investec Coronation Cup entries

Kew Gardens - tops entries for the Investec Coronation Cup

Last year's St Leger hero Kew Gardens is among 14 horses left in the Investec Coronation Cup at Epsom on Friday following the confirmation stage.

The four-year-old should strip fitter for his seasonal debut when he was second in the Ormonde Stakes at Chester, and is one of five possibles from the Aidan O'Brien stable.

The Ballydoyle handler has also left in Cypress Creek and Hunting Horn, as well as Flag Of Honour and Magical, who have been declared for the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on Sunday.

Dubai Sheema Classic winner Old Persian, owned by Godolphin and trained by Charlie Appleby, is the sole supplementary entry.

John Gosden is double-handed with Leger runner-up Lah Ti Dar and Coronet, while Roger Varian has left in Defoe.

Sylvester Kirk's Salouen has a second crack at the race after a narrow defeat to Cracksman last season.

Hughie Morrison's improved campaigner Marmelo goes for glory after finishing second in the Melbourne Cup and winning the John Porter Stakes at Newbury.

Ormonde victor Morando represents Andrew Balding and Mark Johnston is able to call on Communique and Mildenberger.