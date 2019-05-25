Hello Youmzain beats Calyx in Sandy Lane Stakes

Calyx - suffered shock defeat at Haydock

Hello Youmzain inflicted a shock defeat on red-hot favourite Calyx in the Armstrong Aggregates Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock.

On the back of what was a brilliant return to action at Ascot at the beginning of the month, the John Gosden-trained Calyx was unsurprisingly all the rage for the six-furlong Group Two contest against three rivals.

Sent off the 2-13 favourite, Robert Havlin - deputising for Frankie Dettori, who was in Ireland to ride Too Darn Hot - appeared to have matters in control after initially getting a bump on leaving the stalls.

The previously unbeaten Khalid Abdullah-owned three-year-old loomed large two furlongs out, as Royal Intervention gave way, but did drift to his left when asked a question and it quickly became apparent he had a fight on his hands.

In contrast Kevin Ryan's Hello Youmzain strode on relentlessly and in the end won going away, by three and quarters lengths.