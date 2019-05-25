Mr Lupton lands Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh

Mr Lupton and Jamie Spencer go clear in the Greenlands Stakes

Mr Lupton came from last to first to claim the Grade Two Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes at the Curragh.

The Richard Fahey-trained six-year-old loves to arrive off a strong pace and the six-furlong contest was run to suit, as Ardhoomey and Speak In Colours ensured there was no hanging about.

There were many in with chances in the final quarter-mile - but Jamie Spencer held the aces as he delivered Mr Lupton (5-1) to swoop in the final furlong and beat Speak In Colours, the 4-1 favourite, by three-quarters of a length.

Tom Hogan's 11-year-old stalwart Gordon Lord Byron outran his odds of 20-1 to take third place, a length and three-quarters away.

Spencer said: "He likes to go to sleep early and then pick up from halfway.

"I actually got there soon enough on him as doesn't do much when he gets there, but he toughed it out.

"It was his first start of the year and he was very fresh. As the year goes on he gets better and more relaxed. Hopefully he's got a good season ahead of him."

Beshaayir gave a tremendous front-running display to take the Group Two spoils in the Lanwades Stud Stakes.

Given a superbly enterprising ride by Frankie Dettori, the William Haggas-trained four-year-old gained her biggest success after signing off last season with a Listed win at Newmarket.

Beshaayir had Shekiba for company in the early stages before the race hotted up from three furlongs out, where the winner's stable companion One Master came with a what looked a threatening run.

She could make no impression, however, and it was left to I Can Fly to try to challenge - but Beshaayir (8-1) was not for catching and she kept the Aidan O'Brien-trained 11-8 favourite at bay by a length and a half.

"It was a good ride. She quite a useful filly, but she only lengthens," said Haggas.

"I was very pleased with my other filly, she got a bit tired today and I knew she would. She's a better filly, but we kept Beshaayir in training to win a Group race so I'm delighted.

"We'll look at the Duke of Cambridge with her. She's in the Hunt Cup, but I'd say she'll probably be out of that now!

"She likes a straight track. She's a good lengthener and gets a bit confused going around corners."