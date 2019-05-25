Golden chance for Magical at the Curragh

Magical - warm Curragh favourite on Sunday

Magical appears to have been found a great opportunity to add to her Group One haul in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh on Sunday.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained filly has been brought along steadily by the Ballydoyle handler this season, winning the Alleged Stakes at Naas and the Mooresbridge Stakes at the Curragh.

On both occasions she beat stable companion Flag Of Honour and for a third time the Coolmore duo look a good bet for the forecast.

Having won the Irish St Leger last year, Flag Of Honour is expected to come into his own when stepped up in trip later in the season.

For Magical, a winner at Ascot on Champions Day and second to Enable at the Breeders' Cup, she will be expected to win here before heading to Royal Ascot.

"She's in good form and seems to have come out of the last day well," said O'Brien.

"We've been happy with her from run to run this season."

Jim Bolger is never one to shirk a challenge and runs Verbal Dexterity, while Ger Lyons fields the consistent Mustajeer. Fozzy Stack's Zihba completes the five-runner field.

In the opening Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF (C&G) Maiden O'Brien runs three with Arizona, second on debut, the pick of Ryan Moore. He is joined by King Of Athens and New World Tapestry, who both make their debuts.

Joseph O'Brien's Crotchet heads the weights for the 50,000 euro Irish Stallion Farms EBF "Habitat" Handicap.

The Lethal Force filly has been placed on both her outings to date this season in Ireland since joining from Richard Fahey.

Mick Halford's Harzan, a half-sister to dual Derby winner Harzand, attempts to break her duck at the third attempt in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden.