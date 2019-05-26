Royal Ascot aim for Kelleway's Global Spectrum

Trainer Gay Kelleway

Global Spectrum is set for the Britannia Handicap at Royal Ascot following his fine fifth in what looked a strong renewal of the German 2000 Guineas last weekend.

Gay Kelleway's charge was only beaten three and a quarter lengths by Fox Champion at Cologne, bouncing back from a lacklustre effort in the Craven Stakes at Newmarket in April.

While Global Spectrum is entered in the St James's Palace Stakes, Kelleway and owner Dr Johnny Hon are instead eyeing glory in the Britannia, with the ultra-competitive event having produced subsequent Group Two winner Ostilio in recent years.

Kelleway said: "I was very happy with him, he ran a great race in Germany and he was just on the wrong side of the track. I think if there'd been a bit more pace, he could have been closer still.

"We were really pleased with the run though, and we will go to the Britannia at Royal Ascot now.

"It is a competitive race and you do need the draw to fall right for you a bit, but the owners love to go to Ascot. We just thought asking him to step up in trip for the Hampton Court was a lot to ask."

Global Spectrum has already more than paid his way this year, bagging a huge payday when winning the Al Biddah Mile, a local Group Two in Qatar, back in February.

He took home over £112,000 for that win and a return to Doha is on the cards for the end of the year.

Kelleway added: "Once we've run at Royal Ascot, we might just go pot-hunting a bit - perhaps back in Germany or he may go to America, but the Doha Derby and Dubai next January are the aims.

"We have a long-term plan for him and I think he will improve again. He just didn't enjoy the track in the Craven - he wants a flat, galloping track. He's a 100 (rated) horse already and he will come on again."