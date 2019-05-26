Royal Ascot options open to Jash

Trainer Simon Crisford

Connections of Jash are still to decide which race to nail his colours to at Royal Ascot next month.

With an outing in the St James's Palace Stakes ruled out, the Simon Crisford-trained three-year-old will either line up in the Group Three Jersey Stakes or step back up to Group One company for a tilt at the Commonwealth Cup.

The Middle Park runner-up enjoyed a winning return to action earlier this month, making his first start over seven furlongs a successful one a in Listed contest at Newmarket.

Angus Gold, racing manager to owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, said: "The targets are either the Commonwealth Cup or the Jersey Stakes. Talking to Simon Crisford, he has come out of the race well.

"Some people have said that he didn't stay the seven furlongs, but then he has never looked an out-and-out six-furlong sprinter.

"As a physical specimen, he always looked like he would go further, but you can't deny he didn't pull away from them at Newmarket, which we hoped to see.

"I'm sure he is going to be better (for the run), as he is a big, stuffy horse and took a long time to come to himself during the spring.

"Sometimes they just need the discipline of a race to get back to it."