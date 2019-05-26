Magical cruises to Tattersalls Gold Cup success

Magical - bolted up on Sunday

Magical set herself up for a possible trip to Royal Ascot with a dominant display in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh.

A winner on Champions Day at Ascot last season, she then pushed Enable all the way at the Breeders' Cup.

Aidan O'Brien's filly won her first two races this season in workmanlike fashion, but she looked a different proposition on this occasion.

Ryan Moore tracked Irish St Leger winner and stablemate Flag Of Honour with the three other runners content to sit some way behind the Ballydoyle duo.

Turning into the straight, it soon became clear nothing in behind was making any inroads and when Moore pulled Magical out to challenge, the race was over.

Without resorting to the whip, Magical quickened clear to win by a comfortable seven lengths as the 2-7 favourite.

O'Brien said: "We are delighted to have her as a four-year-old. She's a big, powerful mare that is full of quality, with great strength and a super mind.

"She had done enough last year to go off to stud, so it's a great credit to all the lads to keep her in training.

"The plan made out was the three races and then see about Ascot for the Prince of Wales's Stakes.

"There is an autumn campaign and she has to have a break somewhere before maybe the Irish Champion and the Arc. Hopefully she will come out of today well and then we can have a think about Ascot. It's all stuff to dream about."