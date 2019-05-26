Zabeel Prince reigns for in-form Roger Varian

Zabeel Prince ridden by Andrea Atzeni

Zabeel Prince landed the first Group One of his career with a determined success in the Prix d'Ispahan at ParisLongchamp.

The lightly-raced six-year-old had only run at the highest level once before when disappointing in last year's Lockinge at Newbury.

He returned to action this season in the Earl of Sefton at Newmarket and was a comfortable winner, form which has been continually franked in the meantime.

Runner-up Forest Ranger won the Huxley Stakes at Chester, the third home was Mustashry, subsequently an easy winner of the Lockinge and even fourth-placed Elarqam won at Goodwood on Saturday.

Andrea Atzeni enjoyed a beautiful trip into the race and was just behind the pace, which was set by Harry Dunlop's Knight To Behold.

James Doyle made a bid for home on Wild Illusion and she briefly looked like she may make a winning return, but her effort flattened out, as did that of Dream Castle.

Zabeel Prince quickened up smartly, though, and while Study Of Man closed in to take second, he never looked like winning. Trais Fluors was third.

Atzeni told Sky Sports Racing: "He did well really because he stumbled coming out of the stalls and I had to ride him to get a position.

"We weren't going very fast, but I ended up behind the filly (Wild illusion) which was where I wanted to be. He travelled nicely into the race and we got a nice lead - he picked up really nicely.

"He's six now, but (owner) Sheikh Mohammed Obaid has been very patient with him and Roger (Varian, trainer) has done a great job keeping him in training.

"He was very impressive at Newmarket and the form of that race is working out great, but he'd never done it at Group One level so we just weren't sure what to expect."