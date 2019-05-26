Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas report: Hermosa powers to Classic double

Hermosa

Hermosa completed a Classic double when waltzing away with the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh.

Aidan O'Brien's filly caused a minor upset in the Guineas at Newmarket earlier this month, making all the running as the apparent third string under Wayne Lordan.

With Ryan Moore aboard on this occasion, the result was even more emphatic.

Always up with the pace, Hermosa was a length in front with two furlongs to run as Pretty Pollyanna sat on her heels.

For a few strides it looked as though the British-trained filly could launch a challenge under Frankie Dettori, but Hermosa then began to extend.

As a sister to Hydrangea, there is no doubting Hermosa's stamina and she drew further and further clear, providing O'Brien with an eighth win in the Classic.

The 5-2 favourite won by four lengths from Pretty Pollyanna, with the Paddy Twomey-trained Foxtrot Liv back in third, filling the same spot as stablemate Decrypt in the 2,000 Guineas.

O'Brien said: "The plan was changed to come here rather than go to the Oaks, and then go from here to the Prix de Diane in three weeks. I'm so delighted that we did (change plan).

"She's a lovely mare and we felt that she progressed from Newmarket. I think she showed that today.

"She could go further and her sister (Hydrangea) got a mile and a half. We'll see how she gets on in France before thinking about that."