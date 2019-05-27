Connections ponder future plans for Shelir
Last Updated: 27/05/19 11:08am
Dermot Weld feels Shelir may appreciate a softer surface and a step up in trip after his run in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.
The Dark Angel colt, owned by the Aga Khan, was unraced at two but made a winning debut in March this year, and then followed up in a Listed race at the Curragh.
Weld sent Shelir back to the Curragh on Saturday, but he could only finish 11th behind the impressive winner Phoenix Of Spain.
"Shelir wants a nice ease in the ground and will be a lovely horse going a mile and a quarter," said the trainer.
"He'll have a little break now and will come back with an ease in the ground and a mile and a quarter.
"He'll go from a Listed race to win Group races."