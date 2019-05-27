Paddy Twomey in no rush with stable stars

Foxtrot Liv (orange silks) runs well behind Hermosa.

Paddy Twomey has yet to decide on plans for Decrypt and Foxtrot Liv after the pair gave him a weekend to remember when finishing third in the Irish 2,000 and 1,000 Guineas.

Decrypt stepped up markedly on his Cork success to take minor honours behind Phoenix Of Spain and Too Darn Hot in the colts' Classic at 20-1 - while Foxtrot Liv belied her odds of 25-1 when doing the same behind Hermosa in the fillies' feature.

The classy duo have options including Royal Ascot, but Twomey is no hurry to make up his mind.

"Both horses are in very good form and have come out of their races well," said the Cashel trainer.

"We'll keep all options open for the time being."

Twomey has another Royal Ascot possible in Sunday Sovereign, who may go for one of the two-year-old races after the form of his Curragh victory was given a boost at the home of Irish Flat racing on Sunday.

The Equiano colt opened his account on his second start when beating Arizona by three lengths, and the Aidan O'Brien-trained runner-up went one better in style with an eight-length romp in a six-length maiden.

Since his success, Sunday Sovereign - who was a 30,000 euro purchase as a yearling - has been snapped up by Kingpower.

"He's in new ownership and will run again soon," said Twomey.

"He won won very well the last day, and the horse he beat has gone and won impressively.

"We'll look at Royal Ascot, but we've not decided which race yet.",