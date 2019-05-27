Hathiq could head to Epsom for Investec Dash

Hathiq and Rory Cleary win the Curragh Official Opening Day Handicap

Hathiq could make a quick appearance in the Investec 'Dash' Handicap at Epsom on Saturday after an emphatic victory at the Curragh on Sunday.

Trainer Denis Hogan reports his five-year-old to have taken the race well and will give the valuable five-furlong sprint serious consideration.

A 4lb penalty for that success has guaranteed him a place in the maximum 20-runner line-up, but he remains 2lb out of the handicap proper after top-weight Caspian Prince stood his ground among 38 horses at the five-day stage.

Should Caspian Prince not be declared then the weights would go up 6lb.

The Irish handicapper has reacted to Hathiq's three-and-three-quarter-length win in the Curragh Official Opening Day Handicap by raising him 11lb.

"He's bounced out of it, but the handicapper has had his say and given 11lb, which was probably to be expected," said the County Tipperary handler.

"He's up to 95 now, so we'll see. We confirmed him for Epsom and it's not out of the equation now.

"He's got a 4lb penalty, but needed 6lb to bring him into the handicap. It's race we'll be looking at anyway.

"He needed to win to get a run and he's done that.

"I think there is a fair chance of him going there."