Pretty Pollyanna pointed at Coronation Stakes next

Pretty Pollyanna gives chase to Hermosa in the Irish 1000 Guineas

Pretty Pollyanna is set to be aimed at the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot following her excellent effort in the Irish 1,000 Guineas on her seasonal debut at the Curragh on Sunday.

Trainer Michael Bell feels the Group One for three-year-old fillies at the Royal meeting is the obvious next step, after she quelled any stamina doubts by sticking to her task well to finish clear second behind Hermosa, who had also won the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket.

Pretty Pollyanna had missed the Newmarket Classic after failing to please connections in a crucial workout, but the Prix Morny winner impressed on her comeback run.

"It was a very satisfactory run and it was pleasing to see she had trained on. We were pretty sure she had, given how she had been working, and hopefully she's set for a good year," said Bell on Monday.

"I've not seen her yet. She's just come off the ferry, but I've spoken to my team and they said she went straight to her manger and we're all happy with her.

"She got the mile well and I think she was beaten by a very good filly.

"I think the route now is almost certainly the Coronation, but obviously we need to get her home and reboot."