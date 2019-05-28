Waldgeist pointed towards Prince of Wales's Stakes

Waldgeist - heading to Royal Ascot

Waldgeist has joined a growing list of top-class older horses confirmed on course for the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Andre Fabre is happy to bring his five-year-old over for the 10-furlong Group One next month, which is shaping up to be one of the races of the season.

The first two home from last year's Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, Enable and Sea Of Class, are aiming to be there - along with Aidan O'Brien's Magical and Sir Michael Stoute's Crystal Ocean.

Waldgeist was a Group One winner last season in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud before twice finishing behind Enable, at ParisLongchamp and the Breeders' Cup - and is already a winner at the highest level this year, storming to victory in the Prix Ganay over an extended 10 furlongs.

"He's going to run at Ascot in the Prince of Wales's," said Fabre.

"It was an impressive performance in the Ganay.

"He hurt himself in the Irish Derby as a three-year-old, and it took him a long time to get over that, but now he's back."

Waldgeist has appeared at least as good as ever, and proved his versatility too.

Fabre added: "It's quite good that he showed the speed to win over the shorter distance, so we have decided to stick to that for now.

"Of course, Ascot will be a very tough race - looking at the runners - but Study Of Man (second in the Ganay) ran well in the D'Ispahan at the weekend, so the form looks good."