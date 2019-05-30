Invincible Army thriving ahead of Royal Ascot says Tate

PJ McDonald riding Invincible Army to win the Duke Of York Clipper Logistics Stakes at York

James Tate reports Invincible Army in "savage form" for a likely tilt at the Diamond Jubilee at Royal Ascot.

The four-year-old has appeared much improved in two starts so far this season - following up his impressive comeback victory in the Cammidge Trophy with a similarly dominant display in the Duke of York Stakes.

Tate was initially non-committal regarding a trip to the Royal meeting, but has confirmed his charge will head for Berkshire - providing ground conditions are deemed suitable.

Tate said: "He's in fantastic form - savage form, you might say.

"My head lad Chris led him out on Wednesday and came back with a fat lip, and the other morning my travelling head lass Mary tried to catch him and he almost bit her finger off! She had to go and have that glued back together.

"He's in such good form at the moment we can't not prepare him for Royal Ascot. If we eased off him he could cause someone a serious injury!

"If the ground came up rattling fast at Ascot that would temper our enthusiasm, but we've got to train him for that and we'll see where we are nearer the time."