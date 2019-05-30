Persian King takes on French Derby 14 at Chantilly

Persian King wins under Pierre-Charles Boudot

Persian King will face 14 rivals when he bids to complete a Classic double in the French Derby at Chantilly on Sunday.

The Kingman colt claimed his fifth successive win with a comprehensive success in the French 2000 Guineas three weeks ago and will be a hot favourite to follow up and provide trainer Andre Fabre with a fifth victory in the Prix du Jockey Club.

Fabre also saddles Roman Candle and Slalom.

Aidan O'Brien fields three runners as he bids to claim the prize for the first time, with Ryan Moore partnering Epsom Blue Riband Trial winner Cape Of Good Hope, Donnacha O'Brien on Mohawk and Seamie Heffernan booked for Blenheim Palace.

The three British raiders are Andrew Balding's impressive Fairway Stakes winner Raise You, the John Gosden-trained Kick On and Roger Varian's Surfman, who was a promising third in the Dante Stakes at York on his latest outing.

Other contenders include Alain de Royer-Dupre's Zarkava colt Zarkallani, who turns out just a week after opening his account at ParisLongchamp, and Freddy Head's unbeaten charge Motamarris.