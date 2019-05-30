Frankie Dettori explains why he rides Anapurna in Oaks

Anapurna is clear of her Lingfield rivals under Frankie Dettori

With Mehdaayih challenging for favouritism, many expected Dettori's name to be next to the impressive Chester winner when declarations came through on Wednesday.

However, she will be ridden by Robert Havlin, with Dettori on another impressive trial winner Anapurna at Epsom on Friday.

"I am really looking forward to the Oaks, because I ride a good stayer in Anapurna and I think she will run a big race and give me a good spin," said Dettori.

"I spoke to the team and the owners, and we felt the best way to deal with it is that I ride Anapurna instead of Mehdaayih.

"Rob Havlin has ridden the filly three times, and I haven't ridden her since last year, so that is the reason for the decision. Everybody is happy.

"I am not saying I am on the right one - they are both good fillies."

Dettori earlier rides Lah Ti Dar in a competitive Coronation Cup.

Denied the chance to run in the Oaks last year, she went on to be second in the St Leger to Kew Gardens.

"I am on Lah Ti Dar in the Coronation Cup, and she is lovely. She wants this trip," Dettori added in his Ladbrokes blog.

"She is renewing the fight with Kew Gardens, who beat her in the Leger. It is a strong race, though, with Old Persian in there too."

On Saturday, the Italian then teams up with Aidan O'Brien to ride Dee Stakes winner Circus Maximus in the Investec Derby.

"I have picked up a spare ride on Circus Maximus in the Derby. He looks like a horse who is a bit lazy. He's never going to be flash," said Dettori.

"I spoke to Aidan O'Brien this morning, and the horse will wear cheek pieces just to sharpen him up a little bit because he is very laid-back.

"One thing we do know is that he stays really well - and if you look at his Futurity Stakes form, he is red hot with Magna Grecia and Phoenix Of Spain.

"The race does looks wide open. You can make a case about most of the runners - but I am pleased with mine, who will most definitely stay the trip."