Angel's Hideway bids to return to winning ways at Epsom

Angel's Hideaway - drops in class at Epsom

John Gosden's Angel's Hideaway takes a significant drop in grade for the Investec Surrey Stakes at Epsom.

The Cheveley Park Stud-owned filly finished a meritorious fourth in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket - but rather than take in the Irish version last weekend, the decision was taken to wait for Friday's race instead.

She also drops down a furlong in trip in an attempt to see which race she should target at Royal Ascot.

"She obviously ran very well in the Guineas and she's the highest-rated filly in the race on Friday," said Chris Richardson, managing director of the stud.

"She's a filly who thrives on her racing - I think she ran eight times as a two-year-old.

"We'll try and win with her and then decide if we're going to go to Royal Ascot. She's in the Commonwealth Cup, and the Jersey might be another race we'll look at, but let's see how she goes at Epsom first."

Richard Hannon runs Urban Icon, who finished eighth in the 2000 Guineas last time out.

"I don't think he was disgraced in the Qipco 2000 Guineas, but he'll be much happier down to this grade, and his last couple of pieces of work have been excellent," said Hannon.

"He shows quite a lot of pace, so the drop to seven furlongs on a track like this will really play to his strengths, and I fancy him to run a huge race."

Charlie Appleby's Space Blue was impressive off top weight in a York handicap, and steps up in grade.

"Space Blues is tackling Listed company for the first time, but he won well at York last time and is a good traveller in his races, so I am hoping that the track will suit," Appleby told www.godolphin.com.

Hannon has often fared very well in the Investec Woodcote EBF Stakes for juveniles, and fancies his chances of adding to his tally with Oh Purple Reign, a debut winner at Nottingham.

He told Unibet: "We've got a good record in the Woodcote and have won it with some decent horses down the years - including Baitha Alga, who went on to win the Norfolk, so we tend to run our more precocious two-years-olds here.

"He's all about speed - and being by Sir Prancealot, who was very quick, the fast track will be right up his street. I think he has improved since his debut win at Nottingham.

"The form of Pinatubo's winning debut at Wolverhampton has worked out very well, so he looks the one to beat - but our colt is in great form, and I think he'll go very close."

Pinatubo is trained by Appleby, while Mark Johnston's Misty Grey and Karl Burke's Rayong are other winners lining up.