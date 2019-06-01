1000 winners for Richard Hannon

Tom Marquand rides Anna Nerium to victory

A review of the rest of the action from Epsom on Derby day as Richard Hannon chalked up a landmark win with Anna Nerium.

Andrew Balding, trainer of leading Derby hope Bangkok, got his day off to a cracking start as Le Don De Vie won the opening Investec Private Banking Handicap.

The 5-1 shot was partnered by Martin Dwyer, who rode Sir Percy to win the Derby in 2006.

He told ITV Racing: "There's no better place to be in the world than Epsom on Derby day. It's quick and it's nice (ground) - there's no jar."

1000 winners for Hannon

Richard Hannon does not have a runner in the Derby, but it was still a red-letter day for the trainer as he saddled his 1,000th winner.

Anna Nerium (9-2) chalked up the all-important success as she swooped late in the Group Three Princess Elizabeth Stakes.

Hannon said: "It's great. I've had a lot of seconds lately and it's great to do it on a day like this."

Zaaki leaves it late

Zaaki graduated to Group Three glory as he produced a determined display in the Investec Diomed Stakes at Epsom.

Sir Michael Stoute's charge was placed at that level last term, including at Royal Ascot, and following a narrow Listed success over Barney Roy on his seasonal bow at Ascot last month, punters were keen to get behind Ryan Moore's mount.

Sent off the 11-8 favourite, Zaaki appeared to have plenty still to do at the top of the hill sitting a handful of lengths off the leading trio, with Bye Bye Hong Kong setting the pace.

However, when Moore gave the signal with a couple of furlongs to run, Zaaki started to extend himself and hit the front inside the extended mile distance.

Oh This Is Us tried to launch a last-gasp bid down the outside, but Zaaki had him covered and went on to triumph by a length.