Coral-Eclipse at Sandown return for Enable

Frankie Dettori celebrates after riding Enable to win The King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes

John Gosden hopes that by starting Enable's season next month in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown she will be in the best possible shape to tackle a huge second half of the campaign.

The Nathaniel filly had been thought likely to make her eagerly-awaited reappearance at Royal Ascot - but following a piece of work in Newmarket, it was decided, after consultation with Khalid Abdullah's racing manager Teddy Grimthorpe and jockey Frankie Dettori, to give her a little longer.

Her ultimate aim remains an attempt at an historic third Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe victory in Paris in October.

Gosden said: "She was having a good blow (after gallop on the Limekilns), and we didn't want to rush to run over a mile and a quarter going down into Swinley Bottom (at Ascot).

"I always wanted to run in the Eclipse myself. I had dropped a hint before and Frankie and I, with Teddy, said we are going to the Eclipse because it would be a much better place to start her out.

"Hopefully then we can go to the King George, York, then hopefully the Arc."