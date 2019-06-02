Madhmoon connections undecided over next race

Trainer Kevin Prendergast.

Connections of Madhmoon are in no hurry to firm up plans after the Kevin Prendergast-trained colt's superb effort at Epsom to finish a close second in the Investec Derby.

The son of Dawn Approach showed an admirable attitude in battling all the way to the line to be beaten only half a length by Anthony Van Dyck - and be the only horse in the first six not trained by Aidan O'Brien.

That was his first attempt at a mile and a half and came after his fourth in the 2000 Guineas, to give owner Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum and his team plenty to mull over.

The top races over a mile and a quarter and a mile and a half are sure to come under consideration and Madhmoon already holds entries in the Irish Derby and Irish Champion Stakes.

"He couldn't be better. He got home at 1am, he's in good shape and did well overnight. We're very happy with him. He ran a very good race," said Prendergast on Sunday.

"We haven't made any definite plans yet. From a mile and a quarter to a mile and a half he seems OK. It's all wide open to him.

"When we talk to the owner we'll set out a plan and we'll see what happens."