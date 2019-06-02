Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot mooted for Maqsad

Maqsad (left) gets the better of Twist N Shake

Maqsad may return to a mile for the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The William Haggas-trained filly was sent off a well-fancied 9-2 chance for the Investec Oaks at Epsom - but ultimately had to settle for eighth place, looking like a non stayer.

The Sheikh Hamdan-owned daughter of Siyouni had previously won the Pretty Polly Stakes at Newmarket over 10 furlongs, having shed her maiden tag over the same course at a mile.

Haggas said: "She definitely didn't stay, but I'm not sure she would have won at a mile and a quarter either - so we will have to regroup. I wouldn't rule out a shot at the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

"We will see how she is, because she had a hard race and she was tired after the race. She showed a lot of speed and is getting quicker.

"She is not in the Pretty Polly (at the Curragh) - and if you are waiting for a Group One that is the Nassau, and that is the end of July, so we can squeeze another one in before then."

Finishing a couple of places ahead of Maqsad was stablemate Frankellina in sixth.

Haggas said: "Frankellina did too much, too early. It knocked the finish out of her, but she ran a good race. It was probably a race too early for her.

"I don't want to make any excuses, because there weren't any, but I feel she was a little bit not quite ready for that sort of event.

"We will definitely keep her at a mile and a half. I don't think she needs to go further."