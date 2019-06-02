Siyarafina given green light for French Oaks

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 04: Trainer Alain de Royer-Dupre

Siyarafina is set to put her unbeaten record on the line in the French Oaks at Chantilly.

Alain de Royer-Dupre's filly claimed her third win from as many starts when justifying odds-on favouritism in the Group One Prix Saint-Alary at ParisLongchamp - her first appearance over a mile and a quarter following successive victories over a mile.

She holds an entry in the Coronation Stakes over the mile at Royal Ascot, but she will remain at 10 furlongs and bid for Classic glory on June 16.

Georges Rimaud, manager of owner-breeder the Aga Khan's French studs, said: "She is going for the French Oaks in a couple of weeks. She has come out of her last race in good form.

"It was great for her to win a Group One, and she proved she stays the mile and a quarter - or very close to it.

"Her pedigree would indicate she might not stay much further, but we'll see. She is very easy to ride, which might help her stay a bit further."