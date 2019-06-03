Regal Reality connections yet to decide next race

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute

Connections of Regal Reality are still considering the next plan of attack following his impressive recent victory in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes.

After finishing a promising third on his seasonal reappearance in the bet365 Mile at Sandown, Sir Michael Stoute's charge stepped up to a mile and a quarter for the first time on his return to the Esher venue.

Despite being fractious in the preliminaries, the Intello colt produced a career-best performance under Ryan Moore - and is set for a further step up in class on his next outing.

Chris Richardson, managing director to owners Cheveley Park Stud, said: "We haven't really discussed where we're going with him yet, but we were delighted to see him win the way he did.

"He obviously got a bit worked up beforehand and was awash with sweat after the race, but he's like that at home - and he does work well.

"I think 10 furlongs suits him, and he is in the Prince of Wales's Stakes. I think that is probably unlikely, because I just wonder whether the whole razzmatazz of Royal Ascot would be too much for him, but that will be up to Mr and Mrs Thompson (owners) to decide.

"I'm sure Sir Michael will make his recommendation, and we'll go from there.

"He's a smart horse who is improving - and looking at the way he finished the other day, he might even get a mile and a half at some stage."