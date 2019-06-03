Oaks fourth Manuela De Vega could make Royal Ascot

Ralph Beckett

Ralph Beckett will consider an appearance at Royal Ascot for Manuela De Vega following her fine effort in the Investec Oaks at Epsom.

Unbeaten in two starts as a juvenile, the three-year-old kicked off her Classic campaign by chasing home Mehdaayih in last month's Cheshire Oaks.

Beckett was confident his charge could at least close the gap on John Gosden's hugely impressive winner at Epsom, and she managed to turn the tables from an unfavourable draw.

However, she again had to make do with minor honours in fourth as Gosden instead struck gold with Anapurna last week.

Beckett said: "We were very pleased with her performance. From that draw, we were delighted with her effort.

"She's come out of the race very well. We'll look at the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot, but we haven't made any firm plans."