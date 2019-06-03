Aspetar camp eye Group One prize in France

Trainer Roger Charlton

Aspetar may return to France in search of Group One glory in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud after his success at Chantilly.

The four-year-old gained his biggest victory to date in Sunday's Group Two Grand Prix de Chantilly - and connections of the Roger Charlton-trained gelding have reason to believe he has not stopped improving, because that was only his eighth start.

"He's a very lightly-raced horse who rarely runs a bad race," Charlton's son Harry said on the stable's official website.

"Last time out in France on bottomless ground he ran a little flat, but Pierre Charles Boudot was convinced he wanted better ground and told James Doyle yesterday that he would win.

"Having sat mid-division with a strong pace up front, Aspetar moved up two out and asserted in the final furlong. Winning a Group Two for an owner breeder is massively important, and especially one with French Premiums."

Aspetar began the campaign by outrunning his odds to finish runner-up in the Group Three John Porter Stakes at Newbury.

Charlton added: "He is a much easier horse to train in many aspects this year, which is where the improvement has come from.

"What was encouraging yesterday was that he handled the fast ground and has come back sound this morning, which will open up more opportunities for him.

"We have a few options for him, but possibly the Grand Prix De Saint-Cloud (Group One) back in France in a month could be the best option - with some foreign raids at the end of the year."