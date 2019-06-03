Tip Two Win camp eye John of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock.

Roger Teal

Tip Two Win is set to make his belated reappearance in the Betway John of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock.

Having enjoyed a lucrative spell in Qatar during the winter, Roger Teal's stable star ran a huge race to fill the runner-up spot in last year's 2000 Guineas behind Saxon Warrior - and went on to finish fourth in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He disappointed on his next start at Goodwood and was not seen in competitive action again until returning to Doha in December, where he finished sixth when tried over a mile and a quarter in the Qatar Derby.

A setback suffered during that race has kept Tip Two Win on the sidelines since, but Teal feels his charge is ready enough to return in this weekend's seven-furlong Group Three on Merseyside - before a possible trip back to Royal Ascot later in the month.

Teal said: "The plan is to run him on Saturday, as long as it doesn't tip it down with rain, and we're looking forward to it.

"He got a bit of a knock during the race in Doha, and it has taken a while to settle down, but he seems in good form now and he did a nice piece of work this morning - so it's all systems go.

"It has been frustrating, but the last few weeks have been very encouraging."

This weekend's race therefore falls at an ideal time.

"He will come on for the run, but we need to get a prep run into him if we're going to go to Royal Ascot," added Teal.

"He's in the Diamond Jubilee, and the owner is keen to try him over six furlongs. He is a quick horse when he hits top gear and he did have some good form over six furlongs as a two-year-old, so it will be interesting."

Tip Two Win is the highest-rated horse among 19 entries for the John of Gaunt Stakes.

The grey's potential rivals include David Elsworth's Sir Dancealot, the David O'Meara-trained Suedois and Richard Hannon's pair of course-and-distance winners Oh This Is Us and Tabarrak.