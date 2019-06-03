Soto Sizzler aimed at Duke Of Edinburgh at Royal Ascot

Trainer William Knight

William Knight is hoping lightning can strike twice when Soto Sizzler goes to Royal Ascot for the Duke Of Edinburgh Handicap after his weekend win at Epsom.

Dash Of Spice took both the same races for David Elsworth last summer, and Knight has the Royal meeting in mind for Soto Sizzler - whose win in the mile-and-a-half handicap on Derby day was his second at Epsom this season.

The four-year-old made light of a 5lb rise in the ratings, following his victory in the Great Metropolitan Handicap in April, with a convincing display to beat Byron Flyer by a length and a half in the Investec Out Of The Ordinary Handicap.

"We were delighted. He'd been working well, and it was very much the plan from when he won the race, the Great Metropolitan," said West Sussex-based Knight.

"What was also pleasing was that he's gone on the quicker ground there, so that gives us more options through the year, but I think the target now will be the Duke Of Edinburgh at Ascot on the Friday.

"The winner of that race at Epsom last year won the Duke of Edinburgh - so as long as he gets in the race, that will be the plan."