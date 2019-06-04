Sylvester Kirk eyeing next race with Salouen
Last Updated: 04/06/19 9:32am
Sylvester Kirk was delighted with yet another fine run from Salouen in the Coronation Cup and is already plotting the next target for his admirable middle-distance performer.
Kirk will be hoping for a bit more cut in the ground than there was at Epsom on Friday, but could not fault the five-year-old's attitude as he stuck to his task after being in the front-rank throughout to finish third behind Defoe.
He was only just touched off by Cracksman in the Investec-sponsored 12-furlong showpiece in 2018.
Connections will consider the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot on June 22, although the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud eight days later could prove tempting and he was third behind Waldgeist in the French Group One last season.
Kirk said: "He's come out as well as ever. It was a strong pace and he ran well being up there all the way through.
"He let himself down and ran well on it. A bit of cut would have helped though.
"He's got entries at Royal Ascot in the Prince Of Wales's and the Hardwicke - we'll see. We'll look at the Hardwicke. I'll have a chat with the owner.
"I think we may have to wait and see and be led by the ground, basically.
"The options are there and a race like the one at at Saint-Cloud gives us more time than for Ascot, but I'll see what the owner wants to do. The horse is in great form."