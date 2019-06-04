Sylvester Kirk eyeing next race with Salouen

Salouen and Oisin Murphy win at Ascot

Sylvester Kirk was delighted with yet another fine run from Salouen in the Coronation Cup and is already plotting the next target for his admirable middle-distance performer.

Kirk will be hoping for a bit more cut in the ground than there was at Epsom on Friday, but could not fault the five-year-old's attitude as he stuck to his task after being in the front-rank throughout to finish third behind Defoe.

He was only just touched off by Cracksman in the Investec-sponsored 12-furlong showpiece in 2018.

Connections will consider the Hardwicke Stakes at Royal Ascot on June 22, although the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud eight days later could prove tempting and he was third behind Waldgeist in the French Group One last season.

Kirk said: "He's come out as well as ever. It was a strong pace and he ran well being up there all the way through.

"He let himself down and ran well on it. A bit of cut would have helped though.

"He's got entries at Royal Ascot in the Prince Of Wales's and the Hardwicke - we'll see. We'll look at the Hardwicke. I'll have a chat with the owner.

"I think we may have to wait and see and be led by the ground, basically.

"The options are there and a race like the one at at Saint-Cloud gives us more time than for Ascot, but I'll see what the owner wants to do. The horse is in great form."