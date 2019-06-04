Willie McCreery's Ickworth aimed at Ascot's Queen Mary

Willie McCreery

Willie McCreery reports Ickworth to be in prime condition for a tilt at Royal Ascot's Queen Mary Stakes.

The daughter of Shamardal, owned by Godolphin, has earned the right to go for the Group Two contest on June 19 after winning both her starts.

After making a successful debut at Dundalk at the end of March, Ickworth took on the colts in the Listed First Flier Stakes at the Curragh and ran out a convincing winner from the Aidan O'Brien-trained King Neptune.

"She'll be entered in Royal Ascot for the Queen Mary," said McCreery.

"She's in great form and she's just getting ready for that meeting at the moment."