Galway Festival on agenda for Zero Ten

Zero Ten

Emmet Mullins is targeting a return to the Galway Festival for his exciting hurdler Zero Ten.

Formerly trained by Shark Hanlon, the six-year-old joined Mullins for last summer and made a winning debut for his new handler in a bumper at the Galway Festival in July.

He went on to make a successful introduction over hurdles at Ballybrit in September before scoring at Leopardstown in March, finishing second in a Grade Two at Fairyhouse over the Easter weekend and rounding off his campaign with victory at the Punchestown Festival.

Zero Ten carries the colours of the Mee family, who love nothing more than winners at Galway.

Mullins said: "He had an easy enough time after Punchestown, but we're getting going with him again now, and the plan is to head straight to Galway with him.

"There'll be loads of options there for him. He's rated 142, so he'd get in the Galway Hurdle if we wanted to go that way, but there'll be other races for him there as well.

"We might give him a run on the Flat somewhere and see if we can maybe get him into one of those Flat handicaps, but we'll see.

"He's been a great horse for us, and we'll look forward to Galway with him."

Mullins enjoyed two winners in the bumper sphere last week, with Sneaky Getaway impressing at Limerick under the his cousin Patrick Mullins, before Rocket Lad emerged from the fog to win at Tramore in the hands of the trainer's partner, Ruth Dudfield.

Mullins added: "Sneaky Getaway won well, and we could run him in a winner's bumper at Down Royal in around three weeks' time. If that comes too soon we could go straight to the winner's bumper in Galway.

"We couldn't see much of Rocket Lad's race, but he was in front at the end - which is the main thing.

"We could run him in a winner's bumper, and we might look at some of those amateur handicaps on the Flat so Ruth can ride him."