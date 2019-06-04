Archie Watson eyes Hilary Needler with Execlusive

Archie Watson, trainer

Execlusive is set to return to Beverley for the Hilary Needler Trophy this weekend.

Archie Watson's filly justified favouritism with an impressive all-the-way victory on her racecourse debut at the popular East Yorkshire circuit last month - and she is set to step up in class on Saturday for a conditions event which has long been regarded as a trial for the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

Watson has claimed four winners from just 13 previous runners at Beverley and is optimistic Execlusive can add to his tally in this weekend's feature on the Westwood.

He said: "She came out of her debut very well, and this looks an obvious next step for her.

"We like her. She's a nice filly and she'll be OK running on whatever the ground is like - she's a Kodiac, and they tend to go on anything.

"The plan is to run in the Hilary Needler, and hopefully she will go well."

Execlusive is one of 14 entries for a race that carries a total prize fund of £40,000.

Her potential rivals include Richard Fahey's Ripon scorer Three Coins, Mark Johnston's dual winner Rose Of Kildare and John Quinn's Redcar victor Liberty Beach.