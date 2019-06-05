Forest Ranger aimed at City Of York Stakes

Forest Ranger wins the Huxley Stakes at Chester

Forest Ranger will stay closer to home for his next outing after plans to head to America were shelved.

Having won the Group Two Huxley Stakes at Chester for a second year in succession, connections were toying with the idea of taking him abroad in search of a Group One.

However, after discussions with his owner, Richard Fahey has nominated the Sky Bet York Stakes on the Knavesmire on July 27 as Forest Ranger's next objective, for which he will have a 3lb penalty.

"There was talk of taking him to America after he won at Chester, but we've scrapped that now," said Fahey.

"I think he'll end up in the Group Two at York in July - the York Stakes. I think we'll keep him to Group Twos, so that's where he'll head."