Meade happy with first runners for four weeks

Martyn Meade - first runners for a month at Nottingham

Martyn Meade was delighted the way his first runners for four weeks ran at Nottingham on Wednesday, after he temporarily closed his operation down following a series of poor performances last month.

The Manton trainer's two representatives both finished second - King Ademar in the Bet At racingtv.com Handicap and Palladium in the Join Racing TV Now Handicap.

Meade decided to call a halt after Sandown Classic Trial runner-up Technician ran way below par in the Chester Vase - but intends to be firing on all cylinders from now on.

"I think we couldn't have done much better than that," said Meade after King Ademar's effort.

"We'll have all guns firing now. We've got two at Newmarket and the two-year-olds will be gradually getting out now."

Advertise, whose disappointing effort in the 2000 Guineas had Meade worried things were not right with his string, is on course for Royal Ascot.

"He will most likely go straight to the St James's Palace," he said.

However, he is unlikely to be joined by Technician.

"I'd like to give him an easy time somewhere. I just think he didn't really like it at Chester very much," said Meade.

"He'd had quite a tough race at Sandown. Coming second is always difficult in a race like that (Classic Trial).

"He's in good form and I think we need to find a Listed race for him. He has a couple of entries in France, but I think to go to Ascot with him is asking a bit too much."

He went on: "We couldn't find anything, but they were just not running well.

"It started with Advertise in the Guineas. He didn't run very well and then Technician didn't run very well and there were a couple of others I wasn't happy with.

"They were fine in their bloods - they were eating, working well - but there was clearly something not right as they are better than that."