Manuela De Vega - aimed at Irish Oaks

Ralph Beckett is "very keen" to run Manuela De Vega in the Kerrygold Irish Oaks following her creditable effort at Epsom last Friday.

Runner-up to Mehdaayih in last month's Cheshire Oaks, Beckett's filly turned the tables on John Gosden's filly in the Investec Oaks - but again had to make do with minor honours in fourth behind another Gosden inmate in Anapurna.

Connections of the winner have already stated she is unlikely to run in the Irish equivalent, but Beckett is keen to target Manuela De Vega at the Curragh Classic on July 20.

Whether she will first head to Royal Ascot for the Ribblesdale Stakes remains undecided.

"The trouble with running in the Ribblesdale is unless you win, it's a terrible decision. That's the problem there," said Beckett.

"We'll see how we're fixed, but I'd be very keen to go for the Irish Oaks whatever happens."