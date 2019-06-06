Joe Fanning to see specialist on Friday

Joe Fanning - seeing specialist after Ripon fall

Joe Fanning will see a specialist on Friday after a fall at Ripon on Wednesday evening aggravated an old shoulder injury.

Fanning was riding Galitello for his boss Mark Johnston in the two-mile handicap won by Angel Gabrial when his mount slipped up six furlongs from home.

His agent Niall Hannity said: "I went to hospital with him after the fall, we went to James Cook (in Middlesbrough) where they looked after him very well.

"He's broken his collar bone a few times in the past and he has lots of swelling around that area.

"He's going to see a specialist in York on Friday and we'll know more then.

"He's got lots of movement in it which can only be a good sign and he's not in too much discomfort at all, so hopefully he shouldn't be out for too long."

Fanning, as ever, is enjoying another good year and has 73 wins to his name so far in 2019.