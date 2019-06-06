Calyx ruled out of Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot

Calyx - ruled out of Royal Ascot

Calyx has been ruled out of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot after sustaining a pastern injury.

John Gosden's charge was unbeaten in two starts in a curtailed juvenile campaign, but shot to the head of the betting for the Group One feature after making an impressive return at Ascot at the beginning of May.

However, the three-year-old then suffered a shock reverse when only second at odds of 2-13 in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock and it has transpired the Kingman colt sustained an injury in that race last month.

Teddy Grimthorpe, racing manager for owner Khalid Abdullah, said in a statement: "Following his run in the Sandy Lane Stakes, it has been revealed that Calyx sustained a pastern injury which is now being investigated.

"This will rule him out of the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, but we are hopeful that he could run again in the latter half of the season."