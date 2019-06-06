Trainer Jeremy Noseda announces retirement

Jeremy Noseda - announced his retirement

Jeremy Noseda is to retire from the training ranks.

Noseda, who has trained at Shalfleet in Newmarket since 1998, enjoyed Classic success when he won the St Leger in 2006 with Sixties Icon.

He also tasted glory on the international stage with Wilko at the Breeders' Cup as well as enjoying several high-profile Royal Ascot winners.

"The time is right for me to walk away," said Noseda.

"I will be leaving the sport with a smile on my face and with a lot of great memories."

Noseda, who will bow out at a date yet to be determined, advertised his talents perhaps best of all when bringing the lightly-raced mare Laddies Poker Two back from a 610-day break to win the Wokingham at Royal Ascot.

The likes of Just James, Proclamation, La Chunga, Soldier's Tale and Araafa were also trained by Noseda to win at the showpiece meeting.

Sans Frontieres landed the Irish St Leger in 2010, with Araafa also winning an Irish 2,000 Guineas in 2006.

Noseda has seen his numbers dwindle in recent years though, sending out 19 winners from 97 runners last year - which represents a 20 per cent strike rate.

He said: "I have been lucky enough to enjoy many fabulous days as a trainer and also earlier in my career.

"I would like to thank my owners for their support over the last 20 years and, in particular, I would like to thank my staff for all of their highly skilled work and dedication.

"If there is sadness at this time it is that I will no longer be here for them. Several worked with me at Godolphin and then for me in Newmarket.

"Indeed there are those who I would count as very good friends. I know that they are among the very best staff in Newmarket and will have no trouble finding good positions within other stables.

"I have no immediate plans for the future, except for the fact that I will be taking a two-week summer holiday with my sons Richard and James.

"It will be the first time I have enjoyed a proper summer holiday with them and I'm really looking forward to that."