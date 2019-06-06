Horse Racing News

Brando books July Cup ticket

Brando bounced back to winning ways with a decisive success in the British Stallion Studs Clyde EBF Conditions Stakes at Hamilton.

The way the race was structured meant it attracted three top-class sprinters, with Sands Of Mali, a winner at Ascot on Champions Day, and Donjuan Triumphant, third in the same race, also lining up.

Kevin Ryan's Brando was fourth at Ascot, but had been a little disappointing last time out in the Duke of York Stakes.

It was obvious from halfway that Richard Fahey's Sands Of Mali was struggling in the rain-softened ground, as Lomu took the field along.

Brando was always travelling sweetly for Tom Eaves and inside the final furlong it was between him and Donjuan Triumphant, with the 7-2 chance pulling a length and three-quarters clear as Sands Of Mali plugged on for third.

Ryan told Racing TV: "That was great, everything panned out well.

"He loves downhill tracks, I don't know why, like the July Course and Rowley Mile at Newmarket.

"We didn't enter him for Ascot this year so we weren't tempted and it will be the July Cup next.

"He's been a great horse and hopefully we'll get another year out of him after this."

