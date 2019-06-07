Jeremy Noseda to have final runners at Royal Ascot

Bomb Proof - one of Jeremy Noseda's final runners

Jeremy Noseda is planning to sign off his training career with two runners at Royal Ascot.

The Newmarket handler announced his imminent retirement on Thursday and has now confirmed Bomb Proof and Cenotaph as his intended final runners.

Bomb Proof, who won on his debut at York last month, is pencilled in for either the Windsor Castle or the Norfolk Stakes while Noseda's final starter is set to be the Doreen Tabor-owned Cenotaph.

The seven-year-old is entered in the Wokingham Handicap on the final day of the Royal meeting - a race Noseda famously won with Laddies Poker Two back in 2010, returning off a 610-day absence and landing a huge gamble in the process.

Noseda said: "I am thrilled that Michael Tabor and Charles Fox have asked me to prepare Cenotaph and Bomb Proof for Royal Ascot.

"It's lovely that they want me to train their horses for the meeting as both Michael and Charles are long-standing owners of mine.

"It's a nice way for me to finish and now I just want to do the best job I can for them and also for my staff, who have been so supportive."