Owner Peter Swann chasing Beverley glory on Saturday

Richard Fahey - two big chances at Beverley

Scunthorpe United chairman Peter Swann is hoping for more success at Beverley on Saturday with Moon Of Love and Summer Sands bidding for glory.

Swann, along with other members of his family, form the Cool Silk Partnership and have won the feature Hilary Needler Trophy the last two years with Chica La Habana and Kodyanna.

Moon Of Love, trained by Richard Fahey, is the only debutante in the field, but Chica La Habana won it on her debut so it is no barrier to success.

Swann said: "Moon Of Love is from a good staying family and we'd be hopeful she'd get a mile in time.

"We got her from the breeze-ups, which we've gone into a lot of depth with for the last five or six years. Everything has to be right - mentality, confirmation, looks - when we buy a horse, and she fit the bill.

"She'll probably end up favourite on Saturday, but she is a horse we are very excited about.

"It's not going to be easy against horses that have already raced, but Richard likes her a lot."

Moon Of Love faces seven rivals, and all bar one have won before already, including Archie Watson's Execlusive, an impressive course-and-distance winner in May.

"It's a nice race with a good pot and she's obviously got that course form, which is important," said Watson, who has a strong team of juveniles this season.

"She'd probably have to win well to be going to Royal Ascot, but you never know.

"She's a solid, professional filly and her midsummer aim will probably be the Super Sprint at Newbury."

John Quinn's Liberty Beach won her only start to date at Redcar beating Gay Kelleway's Lady Quickstep and the two meet again.

"She did well to win first time at Redcar. We're pleased with her. Naturally it's a step up tomorrow, but she's in good form and I feel she will run well," said Quinn.

Mark Johnston's Rose Of Kildare and Three Coins, a stablemate of Moon Of Love, are also prominent in the betting.

In the Truckingby Brian Yeardley Two Year Old Trophy, the Cool Silk Partnership is represented by Fahey's Summer Sands, who finished third at York on debut.

The Robert Cowell-trained Cool Sphere has also been declared in the same colours, but is due to run at Bath Friday evening.

"We were delighted with York and he didn't have a hard race. He's a big, rangy sort and the form from York has picked up really well," said Swann.

"Coach Houses (sire) have won on good to firm and good to soft, so if there is cut in the ground it wouldn't bother him at all.

"We know that there's a lot more to come from him."

Richard Hannon's Oh Purple Rain, second at Epsom last week, is favourite with James Tate's Dream Shot, a Goodwood winner on debut, also running.

Tate said: "He looked very fast at Goodwood, in places, and I think he will love the track at Beverley.

"None of the horses that he beat have come out yet, so it's quite hard to gauge the form, but I thought he was quite impressive that day.

"In terms of temperament, he can be a bit crackers, but he's a good-sized, precocious horse who knows what he wants.

"Congratulations must go to Beverley for putting up such good prize-money - the only question is whether we are good enough, as it looks a strong field."