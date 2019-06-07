True Self goes up in class at Haydock in Pinnacle Stakes

Trainer Willie Mullins

True Self takes the logical next step up to Group Three class after three successive Listed successes when she goes for the Betway Pinnacle Stakes at Haydock on Saturday.

The Willie Mullins-trained mare has won her last four starts, having switched to the Flat after being campaigned over hurdles, which saw her register two victories.

True Self warmed up for this mile-and-a-half heat by winning a five-runner contest at Gowran in May, on her first run for six months.

"She won well at Gowran on her first run back and we're hoping she's capable of stepping up from that," said Mullins' assistant, David Casey.

"She'll have improved plenty from the run, we think. Obviously it's a step up in grade. She's going from Listed class to Group Three, but we think she deserves her chance.

"She's done nothing wrong and improved all way through last season on the Flat, so we think she warrants the opportunity and we're very happy with her."

Eve Johnson Houghton is pleased the rain has arrived for Magnolia Springs, who will be getting suitable ground conditions for the first time this season.

"She's in very good form. She will really appreciate the ground, she loves soft ground," said the Blewbury handler.

"We've been looking for soft ground all year and failed to find it both times she's run, so I'm hopeful of a good performance."

Elsewhere on the card, Dean Ivory's prayers for rain have been answered, as he can get Stake Acclaim back on the track for the first time since he won at Newbury in April in the Betway Achilles Stakes.

"The horse is quite well, but he has been off for a while," said the Radlett trainer.

"The ground should suit him nicely and hopefully he's got a big chance.

"Ground is the most important thing to any horse and if you have it you've got two boxes ticked.

"I just hope they don't get too much rain that puts the meeting in doubt."

Paul Midgley is hoping Tarboosh is up to the task.

"He's in good form and he'll love the ground. It's fingers crossed," said the York trainer.

"With a bit of luck he shouldn't be far away. There are no negatives this end. He's done well at Haydock before on heavy ground.

"We'll give it a go and see if we're good enough."

The expectation of testing ground has persuaded Ralph Beckett to let the three-year-old Dave Dexter take on his elders.

The son of Stimulation showed a preference for plenty of ease when winning the Listed Harry Rosebery Stakes at Ayr in September.

"It wouldn't be my first choice to take on older horses, but the ground is the single most important thing to him. He does like plenty of juice in the ground," said Beckett.