Siskin could head to Ascot for Coventry Stakes

Lord Grimthorpe - considering plans for exciting colt

Connections of Siskin are happy to have the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot as an "option" for the unbeaten colt.

The Khalid Abdullah-owned son of First Defence has impressed in his two starts to date, most recently in the Listed Marble Hill Stakes at the Curragh.

Trainer Ger Lyons has his eyes on the Group One Keeneland Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh on August 9 as a big target, and a discussion will take place as to the best way of getting there.

Teddy Grimthorpe, Abdullah's racing manager, said: "It's not a rethink (entering at Ascot), it's just an option.

"The plan after the Marble Hill was the Railway Stakes (before the Phoenix), but there's no good reason why we wouldn't look at the Coventry as well.

"We'll have a discussion next week, but in terms of the best options we have to have a long-term plan rather than a short-term plan. He's exciting."

Speaking at Leopardstown on Thursday evening, Lyons said: "Siskin will hold an entry for the Coventry, which closes on Monday, and it gives us a week to have an option.

"My preferred route would be the Railway Stakes and then the Phoenix Stakes. That's not to say I won't enjoy winning a Coventry if he's good enough to win it, but the decision will be made by a few people.

"He's a fast ground horse so if Ascot is firm, like it normally is, and we wait for the Railway and it's bottomless then I'm going to look fairly stupid."

He added: "He never burns the gallops up, but he's a very straightforward horse and is so easy to deal with."