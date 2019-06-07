Jubiloso set to run in Coronation Stakes

Jubiloso - runs in Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot

Sir Michael Stoute's Jubiloso will have an entry in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot - but the plan at this stage is to let her take her chance in the Coronation Stakes.

That will mean taking on Aidan O'Brien's dual 1000 Guineas winner Hermosa, who was rerouted from the French Oaks earlier this week.

Owned by Khalid Abdullah, Jubiloso is out of a half-sister to Frankel in Joyeuse and has won both her starts this season, having been unraced at two - most recently by seven lengths at Newbury.

"The Coronation is the general idea at the moment," said Abdullah's racing manager, Teddy Grimthorpe.

"She came out of her Newbury race in good shape and has done well since. She will also have the option of the Jersey Stakes, but at the moment we look to be heading for the Coronation."

He added: "Like every horse I think she'll just prefer good ground. She won on the Polytrack first time out - at this stage it's hard to know what she wants, but hopefully she'll go on all ground. We'll see, as they say."