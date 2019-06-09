Rumble Inthejungle ready for Royal Ascot

Rumble Inthejungle - on target for Commonwealth Cup

Richard Spencer was very satisfied with Rumble Inthejungle's gallop at Newmarket before racing on Saturday and all roads now lead to the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

Winner of the Molecomb Stakes at Goodwood in August, he was last seen finishing third to Ten Sovereigns and Jash in the Middle Park Stakes at Newmarket.

Spencer said: "I was very pleased with him. During the start of the season he was slow to come to hand and we didn't want to rush him back. That will hopefully have put him spot on for Ascot, where he will go for the Commonwealth Cup.

"He is in good form and has really stepped forward the last three or four weeks and I'm happy with where he is. He looks a picture. We will now just put the finishing touches on before Ascot.

"It was never in my mind to go any further than six furlongs with him. Looking back it might be a blessing he heads straight there, as he is in a good spot and is going there a fresh horse.

"He won first time out last year and while this is at a considerably higher level, he is a horse who gets himself fit. Having the racecourse gallop will put him spot on."